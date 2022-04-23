SBS News - Google - Shorts

Coalition pledges $20 million for fishers, campers, and boaters

SBS News - Google - Shorts

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 April 2022 at 3:04pm
Tags
.
Published 23 April 2022 at 3:04pm
Tags
SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

Labor's Richard Marles defends 2019 China speech

Another 40 Australians die with COVID-19 as rules ease across the country

Zelenskyy thanks UK for assistance

Ukraine wants to join the EU