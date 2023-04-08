Cold temperatures and showers expected during Easter

Cold temperatures and showers expected during EasterPlay00:48Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenDownload (750KB) .Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.ShareLatest podcast episodesPope Francis leads Easter vigil Mass at St Peter's BasilicaGold Coast coach Stuart Dew approaching the AFL crunch clash with FremantleMan survives far north Queensland crocodile attackPeter Dutton doubles down on the No campaign for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament