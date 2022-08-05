Collingwood defeat Melbourne in a thriller at the MCG

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Collingwood defeat Melbourne in a thriller at the MCGPlay00:56SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (869.63KB)Published 6 August 2022 at 6:44amSource: SBS News .Published 6 August 2022 at 6:44amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesU-S China relations come to a halt over TaiwanAt least nine people killed in Israeli airstrikesDeclining commodity prices spark hope of easing cost of living pressuresMan charged over deaths of neighbours in north Queensland