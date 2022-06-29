SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Colombia releases results of truth commission Play01:04SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (999 KB)Published 29 June 2022 at 4:01pmSource: SBS News .Published 29 June 2022 at 4:01pmSource: SBS NewsSHARELatest podcast episodesAlbanese to make NATO address Search for survivors continues after Russian attack on mall in KremenchukThree arrested after discovery of dozens of bodies in Texas lorrySydney climate protestors say they will not stop despite 12 arrests