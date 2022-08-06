Conspiracy theorist ordered to pay more than $50 million for lies about Sandy Hook shooting

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Conspiracy theorist ordered to pay more than $50 million for lies about Sandy Hook shootingPlay00:40SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (629.63KB)Published 6 August 2022 at 10:05amSource: SBS News .Published 6 August 2022 at 10:05amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesRichmond pushes St Kilda out of top eight after win over Port AdelaideFederal government promises to adopt all recommendations from Jenkins reportAnother 12 people dead in Israeli strikesChina warns against Australian interference in U-S Taiwan affairs