Convicted paedophile pop star Gary Glitter reportedly to be released from prison

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Convicted paedophile pop star Gary Glitter reportedly to be released from prisonPlay01:00SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (940.5KB)Published 17 December 2022 at 7:11pmSource: SBS News .Published 17 December 2022 at 7:11pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesConstruction begins on Asia's longest subway line loopPeru ministers resign over deadly protests incited by the ousting of former President CastilloBushfire forces some residents in WA to evacuateNSW Government considers increasing tax for casino operators