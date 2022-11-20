COP27 climate summit extends again as leaders negotiate into the night

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen COP27 climate summit extends again as leaders negotiate into the nightPlay01:25SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.3MB)Published 20 November 2022 at 12:16pmSource: SBS News .Published 20 November 2022 at 12:16pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesJosh Hazlewood talks up Australia's new rotating captaincy system for one day internationalsPolice say 'schoolies' are drinking less and behaving betterDonald Trump allowed back on Twitter - but says he doesn't want to returnThe federal government has continued to talk up its success at a series of Asia Pacific