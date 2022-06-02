SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen COVID 19 vaccination study released Play00:56EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (879.38 KB)Published 2 June 2022 at 1:53pmSource: SBS NewsTags .Published 2 June 2022 at 1:53pmSource: SBS NewsTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesCOVID 19 vaccinaton study released Marin Cilic advances to semi-finals of French Open Government distances itself from former Coalition government on climate policyShanghai gradually reopens after COVID lockdown