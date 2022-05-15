SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Cricket legend Andrew Symonds killed in a car crash Play00:42EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.3 MB)Published 15 May 2022 at 6:21pmTags .Published 15 May 2022 at 6:21pmTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesLabor plans submission to the Fair Work Commission to prevent wage cuts Foreign ministers are arriving in Berlin for a NATO meetingTen people killed in 'racially motivated' US shootingPrime Minister Scott Morrison pledges new housing policy at Liberal campaign launch