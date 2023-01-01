SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Croatia joins the free travel area of Europe and adopts Euro as its currency.Play00:56SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (870.38KB)Published 2 January 2023 at 9:01amSource: SBS News .Published 2 January 2023 at 9:01amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesAustralia demands COVID tests from travelers flying from China.Brooklyn Nets meet with success at the NBA.Investigation after a riot in a youth justice centre in Perth.Chaos at Manilla airport after technical problems.