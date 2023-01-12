Daniel Andrews says George Pell won't get a state funeral

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Daniel Andrews says George Pell won't get a state funeralPlay00:54SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (838.5KB)Published 12 January 2023 at 3:41pmSource: SBS News .Published 12 January 2023 at 3:41pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesNew South Wales premier apologies for 21st birthday costumeAnthony Albanese addresses Papua New Guinea's parliamentBiden denies classified document wrongdoingAustralia's renewable energy expertise to be showcased