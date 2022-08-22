SBS News - Google - Shorts

Daughter of "Putin's brain" killed in a car bombing that may been intended for her father.

Published 22 August 2022 at 11:24am
Source: SBS News

Man shot by police in Queensland will cause an investigation.

Prime Minister expects an expert advice on Scott Morrison's ministerial positions controversy.

Canberra hosts a disability employment round table ahead of Jobs and Skills Summit.

Transports Union react negatively to compensations offered by Qantas to disgruntled customers.