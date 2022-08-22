SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Daughter of "Putin's brain" killed in a car bombing that may been intended for her father.Play00:54SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (837KB)Published 22 August 2022 at 11:24amSource: SBS News .Published 22 August 2022 at 11:24amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesMan shot by police in Queensland will cause an investigation.Prime Minister expects an expert advice on Scott Morrison's ministerial positions controversy.Canberra hosts a disability employment round table ahead of Jobs and Skills Summit.Transports Union react negatively to compensations offered by Qantas to disgruntled customers.