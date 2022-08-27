Death toll rises in Pakistan floods

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Death toll rises in Pakistan floodsPlay01:17SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.18MB)Published 28 August 2022 at 9:51amSource: SBS News .Published 28 August 2022 at 9:51amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesFormer minister breaks silence on Morrison sackingNew figures to provide report card on state of the economyPope selects new cardinals as retirement speculation growsNew scheme to welcome refugees in desperate need