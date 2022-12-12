SBS News - Google - Shorts

Debate rages as government looks to pass energy price cap before Christmas

SBS News - Google - Shorts

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 December 2022 at 4:07pm
Source: SBS News

.

Published 12 December 2022 at 4:07pm
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Coalition joins Labor in banning rent bidding in NSW

NZ PM refines her spending agenda after Hamilton by-election

EU vice president Eva Kaili among four charged over alleged bribery scandal

Six killed in Afghan shelling of key Pakistan border town