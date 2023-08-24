Decision to remove controversial statue welcomed by Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre

Decision to remove controversial statue welcomed by Tasmanian Aboriginal CentrePlay01:20Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.22MB) .ShareLatest podcast episodesAustralian authorities impose a one-year ban on a Liberian-flagged ship over wage theftFormer school principal Malka Leifer sentenced to 15 years in jailIntergenerational Report forecasts major changes to workforce, care economyHope $18m funding will help tackle Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder in children in central Australia