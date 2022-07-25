Defence force COVID-19 wave boost for aged care

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Defence force COVID-19 wave boost for aged carePlay01:09SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.06MB)Published 25 July 2022 at 12:27pmSource: SBS News .Published 25 July 2022 at 12:27pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesWar of words over foot-and-mouth disease responseBuilding watchdog faces stripped back powersCalifornia wildfires burning out of controlLifesavers urge water safety as drownings increase by 30 percent