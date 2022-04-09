Defence Force Personnel awarded for Afghanistan evacuation effort

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Defence Force Personnel awarded for Afghanistan evacuation effortPlay01:05EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1009.13 KB)Published 9 April 2022 at 5:36pmTags .Published 9 April 2022 at 5:36pmTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesAdelaide Crows win 2022 AFLW finalPolice officer and driver die in car crash in VictoriaFederal Government pledges $85 million in global vaccination effortMass grave found in city of Bucha in Ukraine