Democrats criticise the Republicans for failing to elect a House Speaker

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Democrats criticise the Republicans for failing to elect a House SpeakerPlay01:08SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.04MB)Published 4 January 2023 at 4:23pmSource: SBS News .Published 4 January 2023 at 4:23pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesEuropean Commission to consider pre-departure COVID tests for travellers from ChinaRecord flooding in Western Australia leaves communities strandedFederal government says it's not concerned about possible Chinese retaliation over COVID testingTwo teenagers seriously injured in escooter crash in Queensland