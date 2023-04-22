Deputy Prime Minister says shipwreck discovery brings closure for families

Deputy Prime Minister says shipwreck discovery brings closure for familiesPlay01:22Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.24MB) .ShareLatest podcast episodesUS President Joe Biden celebrates Supreme Court ruling ensuring the legality of abortion drugAustralian officials to honour veterans at Gallipoli, the Western Front and the Kokoda Track this Anzac DayNew Zealanders living in Australia will soon have a direct pathway to Australian citizenshipUS commits to training Ukrainian troops to use its Abrams tank ahead of meeting in Germany