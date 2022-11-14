Early voting opens in Victoria for state election

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Early voting opens in Victoria for state electionPlay00:54SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (843.38KB)Published 14 November 2022 at 12:16pmSource: SBS News .Published 14 November 2022 at 12:16pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesAnthony Albanese heading to Bali for the G20At least six dead and dozens injured in a suspected terror attack in IstanbulPharmacists now able to prescribe some medications in New South WalesGeorge Russell wins Brazil's Formula One Grand Prix