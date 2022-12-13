Easy English Bulletin 13 December 2022

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm DEBORAH GROARKE.





Australia's flags will be flown at half mast in Queensland to honour two police officers killed in an ambush in the Darling Downs.





Brisbane's Story Bridge will also be lit up in blue and white.





26-year-old Constable Rachel McCrow and 29-year-old Constable Matthew Arnold were killed at a farm at Wieambilla [[why-am-bill-ah]] property, west of Brisbane.





New South Wales police had asked them to go to the property and look into a missing persons report.







A new report has found a Brisbane lab affected the outcome of some criminal cases because it did not treat some DNA evidence properly.





The Queensland government says it is taking the report seriously.





Premier Anastacia Paluszchuk [[palla-shay]] says attorney-general Shannon Fentiman and Health Minister Yvvette D'Ath will respond properly over the next 48 hours.





"Can I say from the outset the government is absolutely committed to reform - the reform agenda - to restore confidence in the justice system. And paramount of all of this is justice for the victims. This is why we established this Commission of Inquiry."







Cuts have been made to a government scheme allowing Australians to access help from psychologists.





Patients will only be able to claim 10 subsidised appointments from next year, down from the 20 which is currently available.





Health Minister Mark Butler says the cut was made because a review of the scheme found the extra places made it harder for people to access services, and made waiting lists longer.





"The evaluation found that all of the existing services went to existing patients, and that the number of new patients who were able to get into the system and get access to psychology service actually declined by 7 per cent over the course of that period."







There are calls for the European Parliament to re-assess decisions they made about Qatar.





Police allege some members of the Parliament took money as part of a bribery scheme relating to the Gulf State.





Parliament member Hannah Neumann, says some of those decisions need reviewing.





"I really think we need some kind of committee in the European Parliament that looks back at the decisions that have been made that are linked to this alleged corruption scandal; re-evaluate who took what positions, why, who accepted these files."







China is turning off a phone app that tracked where people went during the height of the COVID pandemic.





The app has been active for three years.





The Chinese government has also announced it's ending many restrictions as it tries to keep COVID cases low.



