Easy English Bulletin 14 December 2022

Welcome to SBS News in Easy English. I'm DEBORAH GROARKE.





The man convicted of making the explosives for the deadly Bali bombing in 2002 has said sorry to the families of the victims.





Hisyam bin Alizein, better known as Umar Patek, says he is apologising to the people of Bali, Indonesia and Australia.





He was paroled last week after serving less than half of a 20-year prison sentence for his role in the deadly Bali bombings, which killed 202 people, including 88 Australians.







Police are investigating links between extremist groups and the shooters at the centre of a deadly seige in Queensland.





The three shooters were apparently involved in conspiracy theory networks, and the police want to find out if that motivated them to shoot at the police who had come to their farm to look into a missing persons report.





Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll says the police wants to understand exactly what happened.





"We will go back, revisit every aspect of this, revisit every aspect of what we know about these people, how we responded, were they known to us. I mean, that really is the start of the investigation."







Search teams have found the body of a woman who fell overboard from a cruise ship off the South Australian coast.





The 23-year-old was found early this morning by a police helicopter.





Crew members discovered the woman was missing from the Pacific Explorer late on Tuesday night.





Cruise operator Carnival Australia says the ship is now going back to Port Melbourne, where the cruise left from a few days ago.







Former prime minister Scott Morrison has begun giving evidence to the Robodebt Royal Commission.





The commission is looking at how and why the scheme sent letters to thousands of Centrelink recipients demanding they pay money that was never actually owed.





More than $750 million was ultimately paid by over 380,000 people, with several victims taking their lives after being pursued for the false debts.





The Reserve Bank says it is thinking about introducing a digital currency into Australia.





Governor Philip Lowe has given a speech this morning where he has told people how that kind of currency might work.





He says the R-B-A is considering options, and is keeping an open mind on what might work the best.





"We're also looking at the pros and cons of an alternative form of a digital Australian dollar. It's a payment stablecoin that is issued by the private sector, just as banks currently issue bank deposits."







The New South Wales government says it has plans to train more volunteers to help with future floods and other disasters in the state.





The government will spend nearly $160 million to expand the State Emergency Service, as well as Fire and Rescue New South Wales.





Premier Dominic Perrottet says training will be provided to more than 2300 personnel.





"And providing training to people across the state who may not have the time to commit to the SES or the RFS. But ultimately, we wanted to provide training for people so they can spontaneously respond if a crisis occurs."



