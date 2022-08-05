Eight people killed in Kabul explosion

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Eight people killed in Kabul explosionPlay00:46SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (721.5KB)Published 6 August 2022 at 9:51amSource: SBS News .Published 6 August 2022 at 9:51amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesRichmond pushes St Kilda out of top eight after win over Port AdelaideFederal government promises to adopt all recommendations from Jenkins reportAnother 12 people dead in Israeli strikesChina warns against Australian interference in U-S Taiwan affairs