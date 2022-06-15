Electricity trading suspended until further notice

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Electricity trading suspended until further noticePlay01:26EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.32 MB)Published 16 June 2022 at 7:02amSource: SBS NewsTags .Published 16 June 2022 at 7:02amSource: SBS NewsTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesSocceroos player Awer Mabil thanks adopted country AustraliaU-K government maintains Rwanda deportation policy despite legal challengersU-S sees highest interest rate hike in nearly 30 yearsAustralians over 50 more likely to fall for online scams