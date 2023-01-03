Elon Musk loses over $200 billion dollars

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Elon Musk loses over $200 billion dollarsPlay00:32SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (505.88KB)Published 3 January 2023 at 12:42pmSource: SBS News .Published 3 January 2023 at 12:42pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesFIFA President wants stadiums named after PeleGold Coast helicopter crash victims identifiedGovernment at odds with Chief Medical Officer over China travel restrictionsMartina Navratilova diagnosed with throat and breast cancer