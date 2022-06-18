SBS News - Google - Shorts

EU gives blessing for Ukraine to apply for membership

SBS News - Google - Shorts

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 June 2022 at 3:58pm
Source: SBS News

.

Published 18 June 2022 at 3:58pm
Source: SBS News
SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

The Federal government says it may be forced to make harder budget cuts

NSW warns residents to be safe with home heating

Former US President Donald Trump makes first public appearances since US Capitol riot hearings begin

NSW to make further investments in women's safety