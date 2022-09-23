EU ready for difficulties as Italians head to the polls

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen EU ready for difficulties as Italians head to the pollsPlay00:58SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (899.63KB)Published 24 September 2022 at 8:10amSource: SBS News .Published 24 September 2022 at 8:10amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesNSW land tax plan to cover most home salesAFP warning after Optus data cyber attackCashless debit card to become voluntaryYoung boy swept away in floods found dead