Europe to feel the heat of climate change more than ever this year

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Europe to feel the heat of climate change more than ever this yearPlay01:01SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (952.13 KB)Published 8 July 2022 at 9:28amSource: SBS News .Published 8 July 2022 at 9:28amSource: SBS NewsSHARELatest podcast episodesGhislaine Maxwell appeal's convictionKyrgios guaranteed a spot in the Wimbledon after Nadal struck down with injuryRussia confirms airstrike against Ukrainian soldiers on Snake Island Boris Johnson resigns