European Commission to consider pre-departure COVID tests for travellers from China

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen European Commission to consider pre-departure COVID tests for travellers from ChinaPlay00:46SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (714KB)Published 4 January 2023 at 4:24pmSource: SBS News .Published 4 January 2023 at 4:24pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesDemocrats criticise the Republicans for failing to elect a House SpeakerRecord flooding in Western Australia leaves communities strandedFederal government says it's not concerned about possible Chinese retaliation over COVID testingTwo teenagers seriously injured in escooter crash in Queensland