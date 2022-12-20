SBS News

Evening News Bulletin 20 December 2022

SBS News

Published 20 December 2022 at 4:00pm, updated 28 minutes ago at 4:03pm
Source: SBS News

Foreign Minister Penny Wong says she will raise "hard issues" during talks with her Chinese counterpart this week, gun reform on the agenda for Australian leaders, after the deadly Queensland shooting; and in tennis, Ash Barty backs Ajla Tomljanovic as a strong contender for an Australian Open title.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts
