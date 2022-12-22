Evening News Bulletin 22 December 2022

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Published 22 December 2022 at 3:56pm
Presented by Julien Oeuillet
In this bulletin: a man dead in a boating accident off the coast of Brisbane; more aid promised during a surprise White House visit by Ukraine's president; and in sport: football Australia bans eight more people over the violent pitch invasion.
