SBS News

Evening News Bulletin 22 December 2022

SBS News

SBS News

Source: SBS News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 December 2022 at 3:56pm
Presented by Julien Oeuillet
Source: SBS News

In this bulletin: a man dead in a boating accident off the coast of Brisbane; more aid promised during a surprise White House visit by Ukraine's president; and in sport: football Australia bans eight more people over the violent pitch invasion.

Published 22 December 2022 at 3:56pm
Presented by Julien Oeuillet
Source: SBS News
Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts



Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News

Midday News Bulletin 22 December 2012

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Morning News Bulletin 22 December 2022

SBS News

Evening News Bulletin 21 December 2022

SBS News

Midday News Bulletin 21 December 2022