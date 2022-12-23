SBS News

Evening News Bulletin 23 December 2022

Published 23 December 2022 at 3:53pm
Presented by Julien Oeuillet
In this bulletin: Nancy Pelosi gives her last speech as speaker of the House; cyclone to make landfall in Northern Territory; and in sport, Victoria Police to ramp up its presence at Monday's Melbourne Victory Western United football match in response to an earlier pitch invasion.

