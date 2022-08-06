Families of trapped miners in Mexico hold out hope for rescue

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Families of trapped miners in Mexico hold out hope for rescuePlay01:00SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (940.5KB)Published 7 August 2022 at 9:58amSource: SBS News .Published 7 August 2022 at 9:58amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesOpposition unsure about climate bill lawsAustralia stands by its approach to the Taiwan stoushFurther push for wider NSW political investigationMan dies while under police custody in Melbourne