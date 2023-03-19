Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Family wants justice over sacred cow murders
Relatives of a sacred cow murder victim want those responsible held to account. Source: SBS News
Vigilantism is again under the spotlight in India after the murder of two Muslim men in Haryana state last month. The men were allegedly killed by Hindu extremists that violently enforce the country’s cow protection laws. Human rights observers say the brazenness of the killings has exposed the close ties between Hindu vigilante groups and police.
