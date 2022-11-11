Farming sector concerned over Australia's new workplace laws

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Farming sector concerned over Australia's new workplace lawsPlay00:59SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (915.75KB)Published 11 November 2022 at 3:00pm, updated 22 minutes ago at 4:50pmSource: SBS News .Published 11 November 2022 at 3:00pm, updated 22 minutes ago at 4:50pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesAnthony Albanese says trade sanctions would be raised during any meeting with Xi JinpingOn Remembrance Day, Australians pause to honour lives lostMore sensitive Medicare data of Australians exposed in third leak this weekTelstra, Optus and TPG fined for misleading customers on internet speeds