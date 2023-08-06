Father and five children perish in Queensland fire

Father and five children perish in Queensland firePlay00:52Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenDownload (805.88KB) .Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.ShareLatest podcast episodesFive children and their father perish in Queensland fireThe WA Government says decision on cultural heritage laws to come soonFormer Nationals MP Andrew Gee says anti-Voice campaigners alientaing large groups of votersYes campaigners brush aside poll indicating declining support for Voice referendum