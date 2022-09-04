Federal government commits to multi-employer bargaining

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Federal government commits to multi-employer bargainingPlay00:48SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (746.63KB)Published 4 September 2022 at 5:29pmSource: SBS News .Published 4 September 2022 at 5:29pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesPacific farm workers poised to fill farm work gapsAmbulance union wants staff improved in VicTrump speech attacks US President Joe BidenBritish conservative party members to select new leader