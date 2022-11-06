Federal government makes changes in attempt to pass industrial relations bill

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Federal government makes changes in attempt to pass industrial relations billPlay00:50SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (783KB)Published 7 November 2022 at 7:11amSource: SBS News .Published 7 November 2022 at 7:11amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesWorld leaders gather for COP27 climate conferenceSri Lankan cricketer accused of alleged sexual assault in SydneySecond body found in NSW floodwatersChina reports highest number of new COVID-19 infections in six months