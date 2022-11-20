FIFA Football World Cup finally under way after months of build-up and controversy

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen FIFA Football World Cup finally under way after months of build-up and controversyPlay01:23SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.26MB)Published 21 November 2022 at 7:35amSource: SBS News .Published 21 November 2022 at 7:35amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesJacqui Lambie says IR bill is being rushedBuy Now, Pay Later faces government overhaulSevere weather warning for New South WalesGay hate crime inquiry to hear from victims