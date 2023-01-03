FIFA President wants stadiums named after Pele

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen FIFA President wants stadiums named after PelePlay01:07SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.03MB)Published 3 January 2023 at 12:52pmSource: SBS News .Published 3 January 2023 at 12:52pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesGold Coast helicopter crash victims identifiedGovernment at odds with Chief Medical Officer over China travel restrictionsMartina Navratilova diagnosed with throat and breast cancerRussia says 63 of its soldiers died in a deadly strike in Ukraine