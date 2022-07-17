Fires continue as extreme heatwave hits Europe

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Fires continue as extreme heatwave hits EuropePlay00:56SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (870KB)Published 18 July 2022 at 9:56amSource: SBS News .Published 18 July 2022 at 9:56amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesCampaign supporting migrant mental health launchedSri Lanka asks for more international support Greens outline concerns about Labor's draft climate billNew electric vehicle charging stations for outback Queensland