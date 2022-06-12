First face-to-face talks between Australia and China in almost three years

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen First face-to-face talks between Australia and China in almost three yearsPlay01:19EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.2 MB)Published 13 June 2022 at 7:36amBy Brooke YoungSource: SBS NewsTags .Published 13 June 2022 at 7:36amBy Brooke YoungSource: SBS NewsTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesSA to implement Indigenous Voice to ParliamentUS gun reform bill sparks controversy ahead of mid-term electionsFiji calls out climate change as biggest threat to PacificNearly 1000 Australians recognised in Australian Queen's Birthday Honours list