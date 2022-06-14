First Indigenous Australian appointed to a Supreme Court bench

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen First Indigenous Australian appointed to a Supreme Court benchPlay00:00EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (242.15 KB)Published 14 June 2022 at 10:22amSource: SBS NewsTags .Published 14 June 2022 at 10:22amSource: SBS NewsTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesNew South Wales makes ten-year commitment to childcare servicesAuthorities monitoring energy output ahead of further power outagesLast-minute attempts to block UK government's Rwanda deportation scheme heard in courtA commemoration event held for Indigenous Australians killed in massacres