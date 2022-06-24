First Nations students to create history in national sports competition

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen First Nations students to create history in national sports competitionPlay00:55SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (865.13 KB)Published 24 June 2022 at 4:32pmSource: SBS News .Published 24 June 2022 at 4:32pmSource: SBS NewsSHARELatest podcast episodesCOVID-19 reinfection drives booster warningReturn of writs marks election season endQLD to ditch most vaccine mandatesDaniels Pelicans-bound through NBA draft