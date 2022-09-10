Five killed after boat collides with whale in New Zealand

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Five killed after boat collides with whale in New ZealandPlay01:14SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.12MB)Published 10 September 2022 at 7:19pmSource: SBS News .Published 10 September 2022 at 7:19pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesAlcaraz to meet Ruud in US Open men's finalUkrainian forces retake parts of Khakiv region from RussiaKing's first speech applaudedEarthquakes rock West Papua