Flash flooding expected to continue in NSW

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Flash flooding expected to continue in NSWPlay01:03EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.92 MB)Published 8 April 2022 at 9:51pmTags .Published 8 April 2022 at 9:51pmTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesDelays at Sydney Airport throw holiday plans into disarrayFederal Opposition leader Anthony Albanese flags plans to increase permanent migrationMan dies in floodwaters southwest of SydneyPM details plans for armoured vehicle development in security deal with South Korea