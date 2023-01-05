Flood emergency in Western Australia's Kimberley worsens

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Flood emergency in Western Australia's Kimberley worsensPlay01:08SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.04MB)Published 5 January 2023 at 4:18pmSource: SBS News .Published 5 January 2023 at 4:18pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesRed alert for Hawaii's Kilauea volcanoFootball Australia issues more spectator bans over violent A-league pitch invasionEvacuations continue in Western Australia in the worst flooding on recordFrustration in the United States over the House Speaker deadlock