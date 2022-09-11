Flood-ridden Pakistan receives the visit of UN head Antonio Guterres

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Flood-ridden Pakistan receives the visit of UN head Antonio GuterresPlay00:28SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (437.63KB)Published 11 September 2022 at 10:12amSource: SBS News .Published 11 September 2022 at 10:12amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesBuckingham palace has released the timeline of the Queen's funeralsCharles III has been proclaimed as the new British monarch.Ukraine claims to have liberated dozens of settlements as part of its counteroffensiveA whale is the likely culprit of a ship capsizing that claimed five lives