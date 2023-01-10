Flooding continues to affect several states

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Flooding continues to affect several statesPlay01:09SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.06MB)Published 10 January 2023 at 4:13pmSource: SBS News .Published 10 January 2023 at 4:13pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesMelbourne Victory levied with heavy fines for the violent disruption of their match last monthUS House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, has passed his first testChina's ambassador to Australia expresses concern over the AUKUS agreementAftershocks expected in Northern Territory following a 7.6 magnitude earthquake in Indonesia