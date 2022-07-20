SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Foot-and-mouth disease detected in Chinese imports Play01:18SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.19MB)Published 20 July 2022 at 4:46pmSource: SBS News .Published 20 July 2022 at 4:46pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesNew South Wales MP John Sidoti found to have acted corruptly Daniel Andrews apologises over misconduct findings Homicide investigation over deaths of three children in house fireSwimmer Isaac Cooper to miss the Commonwealth Games